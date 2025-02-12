Sikko Industries standalone net profit declines 0.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.84% to Rs 11.70 crore

Net profit of Sikko Industries declined 0.76% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.84% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.11.7013.5817.6116.132.002.021.831.831.301.31

