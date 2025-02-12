Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sikko Industries standalone net profit declines 0.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Feb 12 2025
Sales decline 13.84% to Rs 11.70 crore

Net profit of Sikko Industries declined 0.76% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.84% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales11.7013.58 -14 OPM %17.6116.13 -PBDT2.002.02 -1 PBT1.831.83 0 NP1.301.31 -1

First Published: Feb 12 2025

