EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 64.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.23% to Rs 8720.35 crore

Net profit of EID Parry (India) rose 64.82% to Rs 194.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 118.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 8720.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7770.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8720.357770.147.955.30712.20399.97581.71287.68194.87118.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News