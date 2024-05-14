Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.47% to Rs 8.40 crore

Net profit of Eiko Lifesciences rose 10.71% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.47% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.60% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.46% to Rs 27.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.406.59 27 27.9318.32 52 OPM %6.075.46 -5.735.24 - PBDT0.600.54 11 1.641.66 -1 PBT0.420.38 11 0.981.03 -5 NP0.310.28 11 0.750.77 -3

