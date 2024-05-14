Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KJMC Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

KJMC Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 84.38% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of KJMC Financial Services reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 84.38% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.21% to Rs 4.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.180.64 84 4.632.89 60 OPM %39.83-15.63 -48.382.77 - PBDT0.31-0.27 LP 1.62-0.43 LP PBT0.25-0.34 LP 1.37-0.63 LP NP0.08-0.48 LP 0.90-0.89 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2024 quarter

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) consolidated net profit declines 72.73% in the March 2024 quarter

LTIMindtree appoints Vipul Chandra as CFO

Indices trade near flat line; FMCG shares decline

Bank of Maharashtra appoints Subhasish Roy as chief risk officer

Stock Alert: Cochin Shipyard, RBL Bank, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp

RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 239 cr from Southern Railway

John Cockerill India standalone net profit declines 63.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Alembic consolidated net profit rises 49.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story