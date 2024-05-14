John Cockerill India standalone net profit declines 63.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.64% to Rs 147.06 croreNet profit of John Cockerill India declined 63.02% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.64% to Rs 147.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 192.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales147.06192.59 -24 OPM %3.235.53 -PBDT6.0414.90 -59 PBT4.7113.12 -64 NP3.629.79 -63
