Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 26.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.84% to Rs 2738.95 croreNet profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 26.71% to Rs 239.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 189.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 13.84% to Rs 2738.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2405.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2738.952405.89 14 OPM %66.2573.07 -PBDT307.31295.25 4 PBT307.31295.25 4 NP239.59189.09 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News