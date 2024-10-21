Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 26.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.84% to Rs 2738.95 crore

Net profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 26.71% to Rs 239.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 189.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 13.84% to Rs 2738.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2405.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2738.952405.8966.2573.07307.31295.25307.31295.25239.59189.09

