Ekam Leasing And Finance Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 87.50% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 87.50% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.020.16-800.0062.50-0.210.11-0.210.11-0.160.07

