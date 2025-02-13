Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ekam Leasing And Finance Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ekam Leasing And Finance Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 87.50% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 87.50% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.16 -88 OPM %-800.0062.50 -PBDT-0.210.11 PL PBT-0.210.11 PL NP-0.160.07 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Catvision reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Titan Securities consolidated net profit declines 10.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Shilp Gravures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Amrapali Industries consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story