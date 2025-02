Titan Securities consolidated net profit declines 10.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.79% to Rs 3.35 crore

Net profit of Titan Securities declined 10.88% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.79% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.352.8228.3627.660.950.780.950.772.542.85

