EKI Energy Services has allotted 1691 equity shares under ESOP on 25 October 2024. Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 27,53,16,760 comprising of 2,75,31,676 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 27,53,33,670 comprising of 2,75,33,367 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.

