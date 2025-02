EL Forge standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.11% to Rs 18.98 crore

Net profit of EL Forge rose 100.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.11% to Rs 18.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.18.9815.055.536.641.021.040.560.580.560.28

