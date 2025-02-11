Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 3.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 13.25 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 3.74% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 13.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.13.2513.0229.2831.576.896.686.716.504.994.81

