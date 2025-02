SML ISUZU standalone net profit declines 80.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.07% to Rs 331.80 crore

Net profit of SML ISUZU declined 80.22% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.07% to Rs 331.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 386.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.331.80386.135.525.6512.8614.890.752.850.532.68

