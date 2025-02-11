Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %16.670 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SML ISUZU standalone net profit declines 80.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 3.74% in the December 2024 quarter

S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 37.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 256.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 60.56% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story