Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EL Forge standalone net profit rises 233100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

EL Forge standalone net profit rises 233100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.99% to Rs 17.33 crore

Net profit of EL Forge rose 233100.00% to Rs 69.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.99% to Rs 17.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 71.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 68.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.3318.24 -5 68.3258.46 17 OPM %6.8711.57 -7.296.60 - PBDT1.172.03 -42 4.903.51 40 PBT0.700.76 -8 3.06-1.38 LP NP69.960.03 233100 71.12-2.31 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Shyam Metalics gains on capacity expansion in Odisha plant

Board of Sandur Manganese &amp; Iron Ores approves acquisition of 80% stake in Arjas Steel

Metal stocks edge higher

Coffee Day Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 302.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit declines 43.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Jai Mata Glass standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Winmore Leasing &amp; Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

NTPC PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 6,490 cr in Q4 FY24

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story