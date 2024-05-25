EL Forge standalone net profit rises 233100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.99% to Rs 17.33 crore

Net profit of EL Forge rose 233100.00% to Rs 69.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.99% to Rs 17.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 71.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 68.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

17.3318.2468.3258.466.8711.577.296.601.172.034.903.510.700.763.06-1.3869.960.0371.12-2.31

