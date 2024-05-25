NTPC PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 6,490 cr in Q4 FY24

The state-run power major's consolidated net profit jumped 33.22% to Rs 6,490.05 crore on 7.61% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 47,622.06 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax (PBT) grew 38.98% year on year (YoY) to Rs 8,375.12 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the margins front, the PSU company's operating margin improved to 22.06% in Q4 FY24 as against 19.37% reported in Q4 FY23. Net profit margin increased to 13.63% in March 2024 quarter as compared to 11.01% posted in the same period a year ago.

NTPC's gross power generation for the quarter ended March 2024 was 93.387 billion units (BU) as compared to 89.668 BU recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Coal production (from captive mines) in quarter ended March 2024 stood at 7.87 million metric tonnes (MMT), up from 6.48 MMT recorded in the same period a year ago.

Domestic coal supply for its plants in the March quarter was at 61.67 MMT from 54.85 MMT in the quarter ended March 2023. Meanwhile, coal imports of the firm improved to 3.70 MMT in March quarter from 2.97 MMT registered in the same quarter last year.

Plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal-based power plants declined to 79.77% in the fourth quarter of FY24 from 80.32% posted in the same quarter a year ago.

On consolidated basis, the group's PAT was Rs 21,332.45 crore (up 24.6% YoY) and total revenue was Rs 1,78,500.88 crore (up 1.3% YoY) for FY24.

The Group's total installed capacity increased to 75,958 megawatt (MW) as on 31 March 2024 from 72,254 MW posted on 31 March 2023.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a final dividend of Rs 3.25 per share for FY24.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 31 March 2024, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

The scrip rose 0.68% to close at Rs 374.85 on Friday, 24 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News