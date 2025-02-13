Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.39% to Rs 34.66 croreNet profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 28.94% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 60.39% to Rs 34.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales34.6621.61 60 OPM %16.8842.85 -PBDT8.2411.05 -25 PBT8.0410.88 -26 NP5.778.12 -29
