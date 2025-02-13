Sanstar standalone net profit declines 34.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.02% to Rs 212.69 crore

Net profit of Sanstar declined 34.80% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 21.02% to Rs 212.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 269.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.212.69269.289.4810.1523.7231.3621.4629.1714.2621.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News