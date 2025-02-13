Sanstar standalone net profit declines 34.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.02% to Rs 212.69 croreNet profit of Sanstar declined 34.80% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 21.02% to Rs 212.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 269.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales212.69269.28 -21 OPM %9.4810.15 -PBDT23.7231.36 -24 PBT21.4629.17 -26 NP14.2621.87 -35
