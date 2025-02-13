Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / W S Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.64 crore in the December 2024 quarter

W S Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.64 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 40.58% to Rs 65.59 crore

Net loss of W S Industries (India) reported to Rs 23.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 40.58% to Rs 65.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 110.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales65.59110.39 -41 OPM %-3.6014.03 -PBDT-3.2614.11 PL PBT-3.8113.91 PL NP-23.6413.91 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sanstar standalone net profit declines 34.80% in the December 2024 quarter

HP Adhesives standalone net profit declines 23.99% in the December 2024 quarter

D.D. Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Hemisphere Properties India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story