W S Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.64 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.58% to Rs 65.59 crore

Net loss of W S Industries (India) reported to Rs 23.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 40.58% to Rs 65.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 110.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.65.59110.39-3.6014.03-3.2614.11-3.8113.91-23.6413.91

