HP Adhesives standalone net profit declines 23.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 65.75 crore

Net profit of HP Adhesives declined 23.99% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 65.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 54.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.65.7554.759.1014.216.668.225.497.113.965.21

