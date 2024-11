Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit declines 75.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.28% to Rs 55.65 crore

Net profit of Birla Precision Technologies declined 75.65% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.28% to Rs 55.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.55.6556.957.629.892.935.460.943.810.562.30

