Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit declines 7.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 30.78% to Rs 883.20 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods declined 7.05% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.78% to Rs 883.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 675.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales883.20675.35 31 OPM %7.917.99 -PBDT51.8442.94 21 PBT31.7931.22 2 NP22.9324.67 -7

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

