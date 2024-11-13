Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit declines 7.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.78% to Rs 883.20 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods declined 7.05% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.78% to Rs 883.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 675.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.883.20675.357.917.9951.8442.9431.7931.2222.9324.67

