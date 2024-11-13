Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit rises 510.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.39% to Rs 236.77 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics rose 510.74% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 236.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 226.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.236.77226.8212.094.8524.388.3619.223.4214.782.42

