Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit rises 510.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 4.39% to Rs 236.77 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics rose 510.74% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 236.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 226.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales236.77226.82 4 OPM %12.094.85 -PBDT24.388.36 192 PBT19.223.42 462 NP14.782.42 511

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

