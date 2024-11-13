Kronox Lab Sciences standalone net profit rises 48.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.27% to Rs 24.86 crore

Net profit of Kronox Lab Sciences rose 48.74% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 24.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24.8621.0235.4027.889.166.358.825.976.474.35

