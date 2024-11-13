Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kronox Lab Sciences standalone net profit rises 48.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 18.27% to Rs 24.86 crore

Net profit of Kronox Lab Sciences rose 48.74% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 24.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.8621.02 18 OPM %35.4027.88 -PBDT9.166.35 44 PBT8.825.97 48 NP6.474.35 49

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

