Kross standalone net profit rises 10.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 4.06% to Rs 139.00 crore

Net profit of Kross rose 10.83% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.06% to Rs 139.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 144.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales139.00144.88 -4 OPM %13.0612.49 -PBDT15.1614.50 5 PBT13.4713.10 3 NP9.628.68 11

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

