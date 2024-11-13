Kross standalone net profit rises 10.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.06% to Rs 139.00 crore

Net profit of Kross rose 10.83% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.06% to Rs 139.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 144.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.139.00144.8813.0612.4915.1614.5013.4713.109.628.68

