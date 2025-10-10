Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit rises 27.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.89% to Rs 18.83 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) rose 27.21% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 18.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.8318.4833.4033.606.566.246.035.645.334.19

