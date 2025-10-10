Indices extend gains for 2nd day; PSU Bank shares climb

The key equity benchmarks ended with major gains today extending their winning streak for the second consecutive session. Investors remained focused on Q2 earnings season and active IPO activity. The Nifty settled above 25,250 mark.

PSU Bank, realty and pharma shares advanced while metal and IT shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 328.72 points or 0.40% to 82,500.82. The Nifty 50 index added 103.55 points or 0.41% to 25,285.35. In the past two trading session, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 0.89% and 0.96%, respectively.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.36% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.59%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,482 shares rose and 1,695 shares fell. A total of 173 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 0.17% to 10.10. New Listing: Shares of WeWork India Management ended at Rs 624.75, representing a discount of 3.59% as compared with the issue price of Rs 648. The stock was listed at Rs 646.50, a slight 0.23% discount to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 649.45 and a low of 615. On the BSE, over 4.53 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

IPO Update: The initial public offer of Rubicon Research received bids for 2,07,86,340 shares as against 1,64,55,670 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Friday (10 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.26 times. The initial public offer of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company received bids for 1,52,98,192 shares as against 3,48,98,051 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Friday (10 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.44 times. The initial public offer of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company received bids for 1,37,68,160 shares as against 16,67,15,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Friday (10 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.08 times.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 1.64% to 7,693.20. The index rallied 2.26% in the two consecutive trading sessions. UCO Bank (up 3.48%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 2.91%), Punjab National Bank (up 2.78%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 2.76%), Central Bank of India (up 2.28%), State Bank of India (up 2.16%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.64%), Indian Bank (up 1.55%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.14%) and Union Bank of India (up 1.12%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Consultancy Services declined 1.11% after the IT major's consolidated net profit declined 5.37% to Rs 12,131 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 12,819 crore reported in Q1 FY26. The decline in profit came despite revenue growth, as the company invested heavily in strategic initiatives, AI infrastructure, talent, and partnerships to support long-term growth. However, revenue from operations grew by 3.72% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 65,799 crore, driven by broad-based growth across verticals and markets.

Tata Elxsi fell 3.01% after the company reported 32.52% decline in net profit to Rs 154.81 crore as revenue from operations fell by 3.87% to Rs 918.10 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25. 5paisa Capital tumbled 6.32% after the company reported a 56.71% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.48 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, compared to Rs 21.90 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income fell 23.35% YoY to Rs 77.30 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. JSW Steel shed 0.91%. The company recorded consolidated steel production of 7.90 million tonnes in Q2 FY26, up 17% compared to 6.77 million tonnes reported in Q2 FY25. Indian operations produced 7.66 million tonnes of steel in Q2 FY26, reflecting a 16% YoY increase.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings added 0.73% after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Germany-based NEURA Robotics GmbH to jointly develop robots and humanoids in India and other markets. Kolte-Patil Developers advanced 1.04% after the company announced that the company has acquired a land parcel of around 7.5 acres in Bhugaon, Pune, with an estimated saleable area of approximately 1.9 million square feet and a gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 1,400 crore. Rajesh Power Services added 1.10% after the company has signed multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Gujarat on the inaugural day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) 2025. The MoUs entail a cumulative investment of Rs 4,754 crore and are focused on the execution of turnkey infrastructure projects across the state. As part of the agreement, Ahmedabad-based RSPL will undertake large-scale conversion of overhead high-tension (HT) lines into underground cable networks in various regions of Gujarat.

Subex hit an upper limit of 10% after the company won a $6.62 million contract from a leading telecom operator in the Netherlands. The contract extends an existing partnership across routing, interconnect, OTT, SMS, direct carrier billing, and wholesale billing. Services will be fully managed from Subexs UK datacenter. The deal covers a six-year period, with an option to extend by two more years. Subex will deliver a single, converged platform for MVNO billing and wholesale partner settlement. Global Markets: European market traded mixed amid tentative signs that a peace deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump is taking hold in the Middle East.

Asian stocks limped towards the end of the week on a shaky footing on Friday as declines on Wall Street lingered into early trading. Meanwhile, shares of South Korean chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics hit record highs Friday, after a near-weeklong holiday, boosted by a series of artificial intelligence deals. The two companies are set to benefit from an OpenAI and Advanced Micro Devices deal that could see Sam Altmans company take a 10% stake in AMD. Shares of AMD rallied on the news and are up more than 40% so far this week. On Wall Street, major U.S. indices retreated as investors digested the ongoing government shutdown and took profits after recent record highs.