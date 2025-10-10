Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 17.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.52% to Rs 496.18 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 17.57% to Rs 78.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 496.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 418.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.496.18418.6422.7521.68125.8399.90103.7589.3178.8967.10

