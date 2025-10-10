Ceigall India wins arbitration award of Rs 6.61 cr

Ceigall India announced that it has received an Arbitration Award in its favour from the Honourable Arbitral Tribunal. The award, amounting to Rs 6.61 crore along with future interest at 12% per annum effective from 9 October 2025, has been granted in connection with the company's project for Construction of Internal Roads, Estate Public Health Services & Campus Lighting at the Interim Airport Terminal, Halwara IAF Station, District Ludhiana (EPC Mode).

In addition to the monetary award, the Punjab Public Works Department has also been directed to release a Bank Guarantee of Rs 80 lakh provided earlier by the company.