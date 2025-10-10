Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 25,300 level; realty shares rally

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the afternoon trade. Investors will monitor the quarterly earnings, IPOs activity and global cues. The Nifty traded above 25,300 level.

Realty, PSU Bank and pharma shared advanced, while metal and IT shares corrected.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 388.10 points or 0.52% to 82,560.20. The Nifty 50 index added 138.40 points or 0.56% to 25,320.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.60%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,432 shares rose and 1,626 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

Cipla (up 3.08%), State Bank of India (up 2.23%), Axis Bank (up 1.96%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.65%) and Bajaj Auto (up 1.51%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Tata Steel (down 1.37%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.03%), Shriram Finance (down 0.74%), JSW Steel (down 0.79%) and Tech Mahindra (down 0.52%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

JSW Steel shed 0.79%. The company recorded consolidated steel production of 7.90 million tonnes in Q2 FY26, up 17% compared to 6.77 million tonnes reported in Q2 FY25.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Elxsi fell 2.71% after the company reported 32.52% decline in net profit to Rs 154.81 crore as revenue from operations fell by 3.87% to Rs 918.10 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings added 1.52% after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Germany-based NEURA Robotics GmbH to jointly develop robots and humanoids in India and other markets.

Kolte-Patil Developers shed 0.02%. The company announced that the company has acquired a land parcel of around 7.5 acres in Bhugaon, Pune, with an estimated saleable area of approximately 1.9 million square feet and a gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 1,400 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services declined 1.07%. The IT major's consolidated net profit declined 5.37% to Rs 12,131 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 12,819 crore reported in Q1 FY26. The decline in profit came despite revenue growth, as the company invested heavily in strategic initiatives, AI infrastructure, talent, and partnerships to support long-term growth. However, revenue from operations grew by 3.72% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 65,799 crore, driven by broad-based growth across verticals and markets.

Rajesh Power Services added 0.77%. The company has signed multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Gujarat on the inaugural day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) 2025.

Global Markets:

European market traded mixed amid tentative signs that a peace deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump is taking hold in the Middle East.

Asian stocks limped towards the end of the week on a shaky footing on Friday as declines on Wall Street lingered into early trading.

Meanwhile, shares of South Korean chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics hit record highs Friday, after a near-weeklong holiday, boosted by a series of artificial intelligence deals.

The two companies are set to benefit from an OpenAI and Advanced Micro Devices deal that could see Sam Altmans company take a 10% stake in AMD. Shares of AMD rallied on the news and are up more than 40% so far this week.

On Wall Street, major U.S. indices retreated as investors digested the ongoing government shutdown and took profits after recent record highs.

The S&P 500 fell 0.28% to 6,735.11, the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.08% to 23,024.63, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 243.36 points, or 0.52%, to 46,358.42.

