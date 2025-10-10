Goodluck Defence and Aerospace to invest Rs 500 cr for capacity expansion

Goodluck Defence and Aerospace, a material subsidiary of Goodluck India has decided:

To expand the production capacity to manufacture empty shells from 1,50,000 Nos. to 4,00,000 Nos. (increasing by 2,50,000 Nos. empty shells production) within one year with an investment to the tune of approx. Rs. 500 crore; To arrange the funds through different means required for the proposed expansion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News