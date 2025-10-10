Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happiest Minds deploys its Agentic AI solution with IDP at MUA Insurance Acceptances, South Africa

Happiest Minds deploys its Agentic AI solution with IDP at MUA Insurance Acceptances, South Africa

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Happiest Minds Technologies announced the successful deployment of its Agentic AI solution with Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) at MUA Insurance Acceptances Pty Ltd, South Africa.

The implementation has transformed MUA's high-volume claims and policy email operations by automating the intake and routing of messages and attachments like PDFs, scanned forms, and images received in shared Outlook inboxes. Using GenAI-based classification and smart workflow orchestration, each email is automatically sent to the right claims adjudicator or underwriter based on expertise, workload, and availability.

MUA now records 99.5% accuracy in email and document classification, while reducing token processing costs compared to traditional GenAI models. The system has improved adjudication speed, lowered manual effort, and helped the team focus on higher-value work, all while maintaining security and compliance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

