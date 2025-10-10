Happiest Minds deploys its Agentic AI solution with IDP at MUA Insurance Acceptances, South Africa

Happiest Minds Technologies announced the successful deployment of its Agentic AI solution with Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) at MUA Insurance Acceptances Pty Ltd, South Africa.
The implementation has transformed MUA's high-volume claims and policy email operations by automating the intake and routing of messages and attachments like PDFs, scanned forms, and images received in shared Outlook inboxes. Using GenAI-based classification and smart workflow orchestration, each email is automatically sent to the right claims adjudicator or underwriter based on expertise, workload, and availability.
MUA now records 99.5% accuracy in email and document classification, while reducing token processing costs compared to traditional GenAI models. The system has improved adjudication speed, lowered manual effort, and helped the team focus on higher-value work, all while maintaining security and compliance.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app