JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production jumps 17% YoY in Q2

JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production jumps 17% YoY in Q2

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for Q2 FY26 at 7.90 million tonnes. The Crude Steel production was higher by 17% YoY and 9% QoQ.

Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations stood at 92% for Q2 FY26.

The break-up of production is as below: (Mnt)

Particulars

Q2 FY26

Q1 FY26

Q2 FY25

QoQ

YoY

Indian Operations

7.66

7.02

6.63

9%

16%

JSW Steel USA - Ohio

0.24

0.24

0.14

Consolidated Production

7.9

7.26

6.77

9%

17%

JVML, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, commissioned the second converter on 30th August 2025 making the overall Indian operations crude steel capacity at 34.2 MTPA fully operational. The integrated 5 MTPA operations at JVML has ramped up well and operated at 88% capacity utilisation in September 2025.

The shutdown of Blast Furnace 3 at Vijayanagar for 150 days has been taken towards the end of September 2025 to upgrade hot metal capacity from 3 MTPA to 4.5 MTPA.

The production volume for the H1 FY26 is as follows: (Mnt)

Particulars

H1 FY2026

H1 FY2025

% Change

Indian Operations

14.69

12.75

15%

JSW Steel USA - Ohio

0.48

0.37

Consolidated Production

15.17

13.12

16%

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

