Electronica Finance standalone net profit declines 36.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 0.43% to Rs 145.14 crore

Net profit of Electronica Finance declined 36.40% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 145.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.145.14144.5253.9152.3216.9923.7513.0820.179.3314.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News