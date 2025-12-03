GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were down 1.00 points (or 0.00%) in early trade, suggesting a flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,642.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,645.94 crore in the Indian equity market on 02 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 4,813.61 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher Wednesday, after Wall Street saw a tech-fueled recovery and a cryptocurrency rally.

Bitcoin climbed over 7% to cross the $90,000 mark in overnight trading after a sharp sell-off a day earlier. South Koreas revised third-quarter GDP numbers indicated that countrys economy grew at 1.8% year on year, compared to 1.7% in the initial estimate, data from the central bank showed Wednesday. Australias GDP expanded 2.1% year on year, marking its strongest expansion since the third quarter of 2023, but fell short of the widely reported 2.2% expected growth rate. U.S. stock futures were little changed during early Asia hours after major U.S. indexes recovered some losses from the previous session. Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.39%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.25% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.59%.

Domestic Market: Key equity benchmarks fell sharply today, extending their losing streak to a third straight session. Sentiment weakened as the rupee slipped and FII outflows continued. Global cues were also soft. US market closed lower on rising Treasury yields, while Asian market posted only a mild rebound. Expectations of an RBI rate cut faded after strong GDP data, and uncertainty around US-India trade added to the caution. The Nifty closed below 26,050, dragged down by banks and financials. The NSE's sectoral index realignment under SEBI's new rules triggered corrections in major banking counters. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 503.63 points or 0.59% to 85,138.27. The Nifty 50 index lost 143.55 points or 0.55% to 26,032.20. In the past three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex slipped 0.68%, while the Nifty fell 0.70%.