Bhilangana Hydro Power standalone net profit declines 11.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bhilangana Hydro Power declined 11.96% to Rs 18.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.08% to Rs 25.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.2026.5574.4476.2720.0620.7118.9719.3318.5521.07

