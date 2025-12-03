Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhilangana Hydro Power standalone net profit declines 11.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Bhilangana Hydro Power standalone net profit declines 11.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales decline 5.08% to Rs 25.20 crore

Net profit of Bhilangana Hydro Power declined 11.96% to Rs 18.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.08% to Rs 25.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.2026.55 -5 OPM %74.4476.27 -PBDT20.0620.71 -3 PBT18.9719.33 -2 NP18.5521.07 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Muthoot Fincorp standalone net profit rises 95.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Runit Investments Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bormah Jan Tea Company (1936) standalone net profit declines 89.95% in the September 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities

R P P Infra secures Rs 26-cr highway order in Tamil Nadu

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story