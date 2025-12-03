Muthoot Fincorp standalone net profit rises 95.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net profit of Muthoot Fincorp rose 95.95% to Rs 388.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 198.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 48.25% to Rs 1996.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1346.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1996.211346.5163.4063.35578.18318.19519.70264.92388.31198.17

