Bormah Jan Tea Company (1936) standalone net profit declines 89.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bormah Jan Tea Company (1936) declined 89.95% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.73% to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.4116.308.8731.350.874.810.544.480.444.38

