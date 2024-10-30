Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 30.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.01% to Rs 427.53 crore

Net profit of Incred Financial Services rose 30.21% to Rs 85.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.01% to Rs 427.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 312.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.427.53312.0461.2362.63120.8890.52116.4986.5485.9966.04

