Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 30.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 30.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 37.01% to Rs 427.53 crore

Net profit of Incred Financial Services rose 30.21% to Rs 85.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.01% to Rs 427.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 312.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales427.53312.04 37 OPM %61.2362.63 -PBDT120.8890.52 34 PBT116.4986.54 35 NP85.9966.04 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ayodhya's first Deepotsav at Ram Temple set to break Guinness World Record

LIVE: Children will suffer due to pollution if firecracker ban is disregarded, says Kejriwal

Indian Army pays tribute to combat dog Phantom killed in J-K encounter

Gold demand surpasses $100 billion globally as western investors rush in

Police summon Aviva India CEO in religion-based discrimination case

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story