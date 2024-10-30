Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 48.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Oct 30 2024
Sales rise 31.55% to Rs 151.34 crore

Net profit of Godrej Housing Finance declined 48.66% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.55% to Rs 151.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 115.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales151.34115.04 32 OPM %86.5988.62 -PBDT17.7730.85 -42 PBT14.1727.60 -49 NP14.1727.60 -49

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

