Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 48.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.55% to Rs 151.34 crore

Net profit of Godrej Housing Finance declined 48.66% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.55% to Rs 151.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 115.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.151.34115.0486.5988.6217.7730.8514.1727.6014.1727.60

