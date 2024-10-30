Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit rises 13.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.64% to Rs 1209.26 croreNet profit of Carborundum Universal rose 13.72% to Rs 115.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 101.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 1209.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1123.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1209.261123.42 8 OPM %16.1214.91 -PBDT213.95193.47 11 PBT161.99147.61 10 NP115.86101.88 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News