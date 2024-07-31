Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 20.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 801.06 croreNet profit of Elgi Equipments rose 20.44% to Rs 72.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 801.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 723.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales801.06723.88 11 OPM %14.2212.24 -PBDT119.06104.23 14 PBT100.0085.70 17 NP72.8460.48 20
