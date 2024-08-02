Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elgi Equipments Ltd Slides 3.15%, BSE Capital Goods index Shed 1.47%

Elgi Equipments Ltd Slides 3.15%, BSE Capital Goods index Shed 1.47%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Elgi Equipments Ltd has lost 6.7% over last one month compared to 0.14% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.47% rise in the SENSEX

Elgi Equipments Ltd fell 3.15% today to trade at Rs 687.7. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 1.47% to quote at 73654.24. The index is down 0.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kaynes Technology India Ltd decreased 2.8% and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd lost 2.61% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 72.14 % over last one year compared to the 24.4% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Elgi Equipments Ltd has lost 6.7% over last one month compared to 0.14% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.47% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 699 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 83064 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 799 on 24 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 462.5 on 28 Aug 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Wayanad landslides death toll rises to 308, 40 teams of rescuers commence search ops

SJS Enterprises surges 12% in weak market on strong Q1 performance

Gold Price Outlook turning constructive on hopes of rate cut: Sharekhan

Wayanad landslides: CM says 'nobody left to save'; death toll to cross 300

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 800 pts, Nifty drops 250 pts; Nifty SmallCap down 1.5%

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story