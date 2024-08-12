Elgi Rubber Company consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.27% to Rs 96.54 croreNet profit of Elgi Rubber Company rose 300.00% to Rs 20.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 96.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales96.5495.33 1 OPM %4.976.16 -PBDT9.309.53 -2 PBT5.415.07 7 NP20.285.07 300
