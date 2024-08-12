Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elgi Rubber Company consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Elgi Rubber Company consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.27% to Rs 96.54 crore

Net profit of Elgi Rubber Company rose 300.00% to Rs 20.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 96.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales96.5495.33 1 OPM %4.976.16 -PBDT9.309.53 -2 PBT5.415.07 7 NP20.285.07 300

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Neo Group raises $47.6 million led by MUFG Bank, Euclidean Capital

Suicide helpline of Gujarat diamond industry gets 1,600 calls since launch

Independent directors' pay at Nifty-50 companies surges 106% since FY19

Tech wrap Aug 12: Apple iPhone SE, Sony Bravia 8 OLED TVs, YouTube and more

BoAt crosses 50 mn in 'Made in India' products amid wearables mkt slowdown

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story