Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 17.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:20 PM IST
Sales rise 16.44% to Rs 1007.39 crore

Net profit of Power Mech Projects rose 17.93% to Rs 60.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.44% to Rs 1007.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 865.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1007.39865.13 16 OPM %11.2211.47 -PBDT100.5684.79 19 PBT88.1474.63 18 NP60.1350.99 18

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

