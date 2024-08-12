Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 17.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.44% to Rs 1007.39 crore

Net profit of Power Mech Projects rose 17.93% to Rs 60.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.44% to Rs 1007.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 865.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1007.39865.1311.2211.47100.5684.7988.1474.6360.1350.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp