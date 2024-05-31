Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 120.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 79.53% to Rs 33.50 croreNet profit of Gennex Laboratories rose 120.59% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 79.53% to Rs 33.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 167.89% to Rs 13.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.18% to Rs 86.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News