Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 120.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:34 AM IST
Sales rise 79.53% to Rs 33.50 crore

Net profit of Gennex Laboratories rose 120.59% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 79.53% to Rs 33.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 167.89% to Rs 13.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.18% to Rs 86.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales33.5018.66 80 86.7165.60 32 OPM %18.7218.86 -25.3013.19 - PBDT5.532.89 91 18.867.29 159 PBT5.302.52 110 16.496.37 159 NP4.502.04 121 13.184.92 168

First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

