Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 97.22 crore

Net Loss of Elgi Rubber Company reported to Rs 17.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 97.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 383.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 386.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales97.2295.09 2 383.92386.45 -1 OPM %-14.982.06 -1.696.44 - PBDT-15.920.67 PL -3.1221.85 PL PBT-19.40-3.27 -493 -21.432.74 PL NP-17.02-1.70 -901 -4.3611.66 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cambridge Technology Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Available Finance consolidated net profit declines 2.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 129.84% in the March 2025 quarter

DCM Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aimco Pesticides reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story