Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elitecon International jumps on bagging long term export order

Elitecon International jumps on bagging long term export order

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Elitecon International rose 2.40% to Rs 112 after the company announced that it has secured a long term international supply contract valued at around Rs 875 crore.

The contract covers the supply of cigarettes, premix sheesha, hookah tobacco, smoking mixtures and other tobacco allied products. The agreement has been awarded by Yuvi International Trade FZE and will be executed over a period of two years.

The company said the order has been received in the normal course of business and provides steady export visibility over the contract period. It is expected to support efficient utilisation of manufacturing capacity and enable better operational planning.

Elitecon added that the deal strengthens its footprint in Middle Eastern markets and aligns with its strategy of expanding exports while building a scalable and sustainable business model. The company expects the order to contribute positively to business stability and long term growth.

Elitecon International is engaged in manufacturing and trading of all kinds of tobacco, cigarettes, smoking and other products of tobacco.

On a standalone basis, net profit of Elitecon International surged 128.51% to Rs 20.20 crore while net sales soars 538.06% to Rs 504.90 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Falls 1.41%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 2.23%

Benchmarks nudge lower in early trade; breadth weak

Lemon Tree Hotels launches its 11th property in Haryana

INR extends loses to hit fresh lows in opening trades

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story