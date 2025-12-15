Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels launches its 11th property in Haryana

Lemon Tree Hotels launches its 11th property in Haryana

Dec 15 2025
Lemon Tree Hotels announced that it has launched its latest managed property, Lemon Tree Hotel, Suites, Gurugram.

This hotel features 246 well-appointed rooms & suites and will be launched in two phases. As part of the first phase, 151 rooms & suites, along with restaurants and recreational areas, have opened today and the remaining rooms & suites will open in the second phase.

Vishvapreet Singh Cheema, President, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, With the opening of Lemon Tree Suites, Gurugram, we are delighted to strengthen our presence in the city, which already has eight hotels, including the first one from the brand at Udyog Vihar. Located in a key business hub, this hotel is perfectly suited for both corporate and leisure travelers seeking comfort, convenience, and an elevated stay experience.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a 16.73% advance in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.60 crore, while revenue from operations rose 7.7% to Rs 306.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels fell 1.10% to Rs 161.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

