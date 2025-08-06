Ginni Filaments standalone net profit rises 35266.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.31% to Rs 101.54 crore

Net profit of Ginni Filaments rose 35266.67% to Rs 10.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 62.31% to Rs 101.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.101.5462.5622.279.3221.595.8219.372.3210.610.03

