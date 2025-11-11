Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases standalone net profit rises 23.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.85% to Rs 89.17 crore

Net profit of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases rose 23.84% to Rs 36.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.85% to Rs 89.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.89.1794.7137.5638.2545.0439.3139.9634.5036.7229.65

